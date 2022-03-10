Monroeville man charged in fatal Harlan crash

A Monroeville man has been charged with nine felonies for an alleged drunken driving crash on Jan. 26 in Harlan that killed another driver and resulted in two adults and two children injured.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. when Douglas Emsley Acosta II, 38, of 20400 block of Paulding Road, was driving a Ford F250 southwest on Indiana 37, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Acosta was allegedly speeding in the 45 mph zone. He lost control of the F250 at the S curve north of Springfield Center Road and crossed the center line, colliding head on with another vehicle, the affidavit said.

The driver of the second vehicle, 56-year-old Jean Lorraine Parrish if Hicksville, Ohio, died at the scene from multiple blunt-force injuries.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, and its driver, Sandra K. Sholl, had chest and face pain. The front, middle passenger in Acosta’s Ford, Ranae M. Amstutz, had a broken jaw, numerous lacerations and pain in her shoulder, wrist and knee.

One child in Acosta’s vehicle had multiple contusions and pain in the head, stomach and chest. The other child had multiple contusions and pain in the head, shoulder and chest.

The probable cause affidavit describes Acosta as argumentative and angry, using profanity and threatening the officers at the scene.

Police didn’t perform standardized field sobriety testing on Acosta at the scene because of his head injuries. However, a blood test taken at 8:31 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center and analyzed by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology showed Acosta to have a blood alcohol level of .159%, almost twice the legal level of .08%.

Acosta is scheduled for an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Friday.

The highest felony he’s charged with is causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a sentence of two to 12 years.

He’s also charged with reckless homicide and with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both carrying sentences of one to six years. The remaining six charges — four of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and two of neglect of a dependent — all carry a sentence of six months to 30 months.

