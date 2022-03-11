Former priest won't go to prison

COLUMBIA CITY – A former local priest accused of groping two women and exposing himself will serve 180 days on home detention after pleading guilty Thursday to two felony charges.

David S. Huneck, 31, was charged in October in Whitley County with felony child solicitation and sexual battery and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and two counts of battery.

Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Patrick added two charges Thursday – two counts of felony battery resulting in moderate injury. Huneck pleaded guilty to those charges, and the other charges – including child solicitation and sexual battery – were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Huneck was arrested last fall after Rose Yolevich and Mariella Warney, who were then ages 19 and 17 respectively, reported two incidents in which they were sexually assaulted by Huneck at his home provided by St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, where he was a pastor before the allegations surfaced. He was also a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School when the incidents happened.

Warney and Yolevich both identified themselves to the media after Huneck was charged. Both read statements at Thursday's Whitley Superior Court hearing.

The first incident happened in July when Huneck reportedly groped the women. The second incident happened in September. The three drank alcohol and were watching a movie when Huneck exposed his genitals to them, court records said. They reported the incidents to police the next day.

Huneck, a 2008 Bishop Dwenger graduate, was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 2018. Within a few weeks of the allegations, Huneck had resigned and was removed from all public priestly ministry.

Yolevich wanted a spiritual leader, she said in court Thursday, but Huneck described them as friends and as equals as he manipulated and exploited her.

“The truth is you should have been the adult,” she said.

Yolevich has struggled with her faith because of the incidents but said her faith has remained strong. Huneck had told her he wanted to help her get to heaven, she said.

“You used my childhood trauma and threw it back in my face,” she said before forgiving Huneck.

Warney shared a different statement during which she said a courtroom is a place for facts, not emotions. Huneck already suffered the greatest punishment by being removed from ministry, she said.

Warney said she advocated for the felony charges to be changed to battery resulting in moderate injury. She said Huneck is not a danger to the public, and she called the incidents “minor in retrospect.”

While she thought a fully suspended sentence would have been just, Warney asked Special Judge Michael Kramer of Noble County to sentence Huneck to home detention instead of jail time.

Huneck apologized to the community, the state, the Catholic diocese, the victims, his family and everyone else involved in the case. His three years in the priesthood were the best three years of his life, he said.

Huneck said he will never consume alcohol again because heavy intoxication was a factor in the incidents. He has also been participating in Alcoholic Anonymous and therapy.

Moving forward, Huneck hopes to work for a nonprofit, perhaps one that would incorporate one of the populations he is passionate about – “the unborn or the elderly.” He said he would welcome community service as part of his sentence.

Kramer recognized Huneck's clean criminal record before last fall's arrest but also mentioned the former priest's “deep, deep position of trust” as an aggravating factor.

The judge said he was impressed with Yolevich and Warney, noting he could “see their faith shining through.”

On each of the two felony convictions, Huneck was sentenced to one year with 90 days on home detention. Kramer required the sentences to be served back to back because the incidents were several weeks apart, so Huneck will spend a total of 180 days on home detention.

Huneck will remain on probation for the rest of the two-year sentence. He is also required to complete 80 hours of community service, which cannot include work with juveniles.

A no-contact order will remain in place for Yolevich until the end of Huneck's sentence, but the no-contact order for Warney was removed at her request.

Kramer said he might have given Huneck a harsher sentence if it weren't for the victims' statements.

“I believe in redemption too,” the judge said, “and I hope you work very hard to make it so.”

