Jury quick to acquit local man of murder

It took a jury a little more than an hour to decide Demetre Payton was not guilty of murder or other charges in the death of Jamarkus Kindred on July 27, 2019.

The jury went into deliberations early Thursday afternoon in the trial, which began Wednesday morning.

“All of the evidence supported self-defense,” defense attorney Ryan Gardner said after the verdict.

The surveillance video and witnesses all supported the defense's contentions that Kindred started problems, pulled a gun first and pointed it at Payton's cousin, Gardner said. Payton has also maintained the shooting was self-defense since the beginning.

During closing arguments, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said Payton instead had injected himself into a conflict that started in the parking lot in an after-hours drinking establishment. He shot Kindred and fled the scene without calling 911 or without staying there and having his friends vouch it was self-defense.

Gardner said the parking lot gathering was people having a good time. In the video, Payton is seen showing his dance moves and drinking Rémy Martin with the others.

That changed when Kindred came up and said he was looking for women, using a derogatory term, Gardner said. The situation got tense.

An autopsy showed Kindred was using methamphetamine and marijuana in addition to alcohol, Chaille said.

There'd also been an earlier incident at the establishment with Kindred and the 9 mm handgun. “He was emotional,” Gardner said. “He'd already been told earlier that night 'put that gun away. We don't need it here.'”

When Kindred went to a car to get his gun, Payton followed, “making sure that nothing major happens,” Gardner said.

Four of five witnesses testified that Kindred had his gun out first. They also said they heard Kindred rack a round into the handgun's chamber.

The investigation afterward showed that Kindred's gun was loaded, cocked and had its safety off. While the gun was ready, Kindred aimed it at Payton's cousin, directly at his chest. “I can't imagine a more clear case of self-defense,” Gardner said.

The legal definition of self-defense is protecting yourself or a third party from imminent, unlawful use of force, and the cousin said he was afraid for his life, he said. Payton was on Kindred's right and shot him under his right ear.

Chaille said the bullet severed carotid arteries and major blood vessels when it went through the neck. Kindred collapsed in a pool of blood and died without moving. Payton fired six more times, three bullets hitting the dead man in the arm.

Gardner said Payton didn't know Kindred was dead and asked jurors to consider the adrenaline that would go through their own veins.

In addition to the original charges of murder and felony pointing a gun, the prosecution asked jurors be allowed to consider felony voluntary manslaughter instead of murder as a verdict. That would require acting in the heat of the moment.

Chaille, in his closings, portrayed the parking lot gathering as one where no one was concerned until Payton fired his handgun, and Kindred never fired his. Kindred's reactions were slowed because of the drugs in his system, he said.

Chaille also described Payton's following Kindred as stalking. He said Payton had the gun holstered in his gym shorts because he felt the neighborhood was dangerous. That meant he was mentally prepared to use the gun.

Gardner said Payton wasn't focused on the gun and kept it hidden.

“Not once do you see Demetre wave his gun around,” Gardner said. “He waited until the absolute last second.”

He also still had the gun when he was arrested in September 2020. If it was a murder weapon, Payton would've logically gotten rid of it, Gardner said.

jwolf@jg.net