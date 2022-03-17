Suspect guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at convenience store

It took a jury a little more than an hour to find Darryl A. Davis, 40, guilty of the Sept. 2, 2020, murder of Stephon D. Holland at a convenience store.

It took a little more than half an hour for the same jury to decide that a sentence enhancement should be added to whatever time Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull gives him. He faces up to 97 years in prison at his April 29 sentencing hearing.

The fatal shooting occurred after a fight between Davis and three friends who went to the store to confront Holland, who was 22.

