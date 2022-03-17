Trial begins in '20 slaying after fight

A murder trial began Wednesday stemming from a fight in an East State Boulevard convenience store on Sept. 2, 2020.

Darryl A. Davis, who was 38 at the time and on parole, is accused of shooting Stephon D. Holland, 22, in the chest. Davis is charged with murder and felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

The state has added a potential sentence enhancement of a firearm used in commission of an offense. With that, Davis could serve up to 97 years in prison if convicted.

A surveillance system from the store recorded the fight. The video shows a conflict began when five men walked into the Quick Stop store at 1:32 a.m. They confronted Holland, who was already there, Fort Wayne homicide Detective Scott Studebaker wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Holland left the store but returned soon after, threw his large bottle of soda on the floor and went into a fighting stance, documents said.

The video shows two of the men threw punches at Holland, and Holland punched the first one back. Davis pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Holland in the chest, according to the police interpretation of the video.

The jury saw photos Wednesday showing the hole in Holland's upper left chest where the .40-caliber bullet entered and showed the hole the bullet left through Holland's heart. The jury also heard that the bullet went through his left lung before leaving through his back and lower rib cage.

Holland is seen in the video reaching at his chest after being shot, falling and moving toward the front counter, according to the affidavit. The five men who confronted him walked away from the business and fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments.

During the investigation, Fort Wayne detectives noticed the man identified in the surveillance video as Davis wore the same sweatshirt that Davis wore in his parole photo. Davis admitted being at the store and hearing a shot and told officers he never should have been there, investigators said in the affidavit.

He was on parole after serving 21 years of a 35-year sentence from an October 1999 conviction when he was 17, court records said. In February 1999, he and two others accosted a woman outside her home and forced her back inside to rob her, beating her so severely that she had permanent muscle and nerve damage.

Davis' murder trial could end today.

