Man admits guilt in '20 crash

A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to felony reckless homicide for the May 2020 death of a motorcyclist.

In exchange for that plea from Dean F. Hazelett, 68, of the 1700 block of Third Street, the state will drop a higher felony of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Hazelett faced a sentence of two to 12 years on that charge.

He now faces up to six years in prison when sentenced April 29, according to the plea agreement. His driving privileges will also be suspended for at least two years.

In agreeing to the plea, Hazelett admits that after 7 p.m. on May 25, 2020, he turned in front of motorcyclist James K. Markey, 27, at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue. Markey was driving east on Spring while Hazelett was going west, according to police. Markey died at a hospital.

Hazelett tested at a blood alcohol level of 0.154%, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Officer Kyle Hartman of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police drew Hazelett's blood about 9:20 p.m., about two hours after the crash.

Although Hazelett cooperated during the investigation, police said, he needed help walking and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

He told police that starting about 2:30 p.m. he drank a small pitcher of beer and two to three shots at Showgirl I. Hazelett also told them he wasn't sure when he stopped drinking, according to the affidavit.

