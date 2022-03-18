Man found guilty of murder

A murder trial came down to whether the prosecution had proved which person in a group of four men murdered Stephon D. Holland on Sept. 2, 2020.

The jurors decided Thursday in a little more than an hour that Darryl A. Davis, 40, pulled the trigger during a brawl in a convenience store on East State Boulevard.

Lead defense attorney Greg Fumarolo argued in closing that the prosecution only met two of the four legal requirements for a murder conviction: Holland was dead, and he was killed.

The jurors believed Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tesa Zimmerman Helge and Tom Chaille had also proved the first two criteria: that it was Davis who did the killing and that he acted willingly and intentionally.

After that, it took the jurors a little more than another half an hour to decide to add a sentence enhancement of a firearm used in commission of an offense to Davis' convictions for murder and for felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Davis faces up to 97 years in prison at his April 29 sentencing hearing.

The shooting happened after Davis and three friends went to the Quick Stop store to confront Holland, who was 22.

Surveillance cameras caught the group of four coming to the store and two of the men and Holland exchanging punches that never connected. Then while the group blocked the door, a hand came out of the group and shot Holland once in the chest with a .40-caliber handgun.

Holland fell to the ground after the bullet went through his upper left chest and exited the right side of his back in the lower ribcage. His heart and left lung were punctured.

Helge described the incident as something that wasn't survivable.

“One shot was all it took,” she said. “It is so obvious the intent was to kill.”

It happened because Davis was angry over another situation, heard that someone he didn't like was at the convenience store and went there looking for a conflict, she said.

The surveillance video for outside the shop at 1:34 a.m. shows Davis putting up the hood on his sweatshirt before going into the store and holding a handgun, Hegle said. The hoodie had distinctive markings, including a burgundy liner in the hood, black stripes down the arms and a chest logo. She pointed out these were visible on the video.

Holland wasn't who they thought he was and was just getting a soda after work, she said.

Police later found the handgun Davis used in a van driven by his girlfriend, Dana Atkins, who was pulled over by police in October 2020. She has been charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Helge said that in phone calls Davis made from prison, he expressed surprise about the drugs but not about the handgun.

Davis' attorneys, Nick Podlaski and Fumarolo, portrayed the situation as a group effort, not as Davis surprising the other three by shooting Holland.

Fumarolo said the videos showed the four men were marching toward the store. One of the other men was seen reaching into his pants, presumably for a gun.

He said it wasn't clear whose hand with the gun was wrapping around the door and shooting in. And because it wasn't aiming, there was no intent to kill.

Chaille said in his rebuttal that pointing a gun and firing it was all that's legally needed to prove intent.

When the homicide happened, Davis was on parole after serving 21 years of a 35-year sentence.

He was 17 when he was convicted in October 1999 for the February 1999 crime where he and two others forced a woman back into her home to rob her, beating her so severely that she had permanent muscle and nerve damage.

jwolf@jg.net