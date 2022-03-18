Northrop teacher accused of hitting student

A Northrop High School teacher was arrested for allegedly hitting a 16-year-old while breaking up a conflict between students.

Danny J. Lively, 57, is charged with Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. He faces up to a year in jail and fine of up to $5,000 if convicted.

He’s been on paid leave since March 8, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. March 7 in the B-Hall of the high school, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Christopher McBride.

It was mostly a verbal altercation between two students. Based on video from the school’s closed circuit cameras and interviews with those involved, the boys had pushed each other once.

The boy that Lively would allegedly batter said his girlfriend texted that the other boy was bothering her, the probable cause affidavit states. The second boy was a student in one of Lively’s classes.

The video shows Lively approaching the area of the conflict carrying a lunch pail. His aide was between the two boys, and he apparently tried to help separate them, McBride wrote.

Police observed Lively forcefully push the first boy in the center of his chest. The boy swatted or pushed back on the hand in an apparent attempt to remove the hand from his chest.

Lively later told police that he was yelling at both boys "you gotta leave" and "go over there." He also said he thought the boy he didn’t know was an adult because that boy was wearing a school employee T-shirt.

Lively said he continued to yell at the first boy to leave. The boy allegedly refused and started yelling insults about Lively’s weight and age, eventually using curse words, according to court records.

Police noted that the video shows conversation between the two and that Lively took a stance used in fights. Then Lively dropped his lunch pail from his right hand and hit the boy in the face with his right hand, the affidavit states.

In the video, it appears Lively advanced to the boy while the boy pushed against Lively and appeared to back away to retreat, McBride wrote. The boy fell and Lively got on top of him. The boy was "kicking and flailing to free himself," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The boy told police that Lively and the teacher’s aide broke up the fight, then Lively hit him and they ended up on the floor.

Lively’s student said that Lively threw the punch that started the fight. Lively said he didn’t knew who hit who first. When police informed him that the boy wasn’t an adult, Lively repeatedly said he never would have touched a kid.

Lively had his initial hearing March 8, and his next court date is April 14 for a status conference.

No trial dates have been set, according to court records.

