Suspect gets 15 years behind bars in killing

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars in the shooting death of a man outside The Pantry on Wells Street.

Jessie A. Echavarria, 22, of the 1600 block of Patriot Drive, had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He was originally charged with both murder and voluntary manslaughter and the state added a sentence enhancement for Echavarria's use a firearm in the death of 57-year-old John Deremer on Aug. 22, 2020.

The murder charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

