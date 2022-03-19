Driver handed 8 years for fatal OWI

Before sentencing Bradley W. Sowles to eight years behind bars for the death of Lisa Marie Ellert, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent looked over photos of the crash.

“I've seen a lot of bad things in my job, but this – these are shocking,” Zent said Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police Detective Robert Wilcox had earlier testified that Sowles, 42 of Kendallville had been going more than 100 mph before reaching the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard at Engle Road at 12:09 a.m. June 11. His blood alcohol level was 0.23%, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

During the crash, his 2007 Ford Explorer took the skin off the driver's door of Ellert's Honda, Wilcox said. It remained embedded there while the Explorer was being towed later.

One of Ellert's nursing shoes was also lying in the street.

Zent also sentenced Sowles to two years on probation after he serves the prison sentence and to pay $11,844 in restitution. Zent also revoked Sowles' license for 12 years, the maximum allowed by state statute for the charge Sowles pleaded to.

During the almost three-hour hearing, a group of about 75 of Ellert's friends, family members, colleagues and fellow church members were in the gallery, many wearing white shirts in honor of Ellert's profession, a vascular access team nurse.

When the crash happened, Ellert, 62, had just gotten off her shift at Lutheran Hospital, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said in his closing. Her colleagues, still working at the hospital, had to take care of her.

“She was a servant of God and everyone around her,” said her younger sister, Renee Velasquez. “Patients specifically asked for her.”

For more than two hours, people told what a loving, caring and inspiring woman Ellert was. She was active in the church and, as a veteran, in veteran causes.

“My sister's death was not an accident,” Velasquez said. “She lost her life because of choices made that night.”

Velasquez also said after the sentencing that she was surprised how much leaner Indiana laws are compared with those in her home state of Ohio.

Those in the courtroom also heard about Sowles' past, including that he was just six months removed from unsatisfactorily completing probation for a previous intoxicated-driving offense, that he had an extensive history of excessive speeding and that he'd been in a bar for three hours before the crash.

Defense attorney Anthony Churchward said Sowles had taken responsibility from the start and immediately started in sobriety programs.

Sowles pleaded to the higher felony he was charged with, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and avoided a trial that would be painful for the family, Churchward said. He also never challenged any of the evidence.

Mildred said that given Sowles' history and that he was in a bar three hours, was speeding and was drunk, the outcome should not be unexpected.

After the hearing, Mildred said the prosecution's case was made strong by the work of the Fort Wayne police and by the help of private citizens.

Businesses gave their surveillance videos of the speed he was driving, and witnesses came forward from along the road.

The prosecutor's office also heard from people who'd been drinking with Sowles and saw his photo in the media, Mildred said.

