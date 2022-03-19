Man gets 15 years in 2020 bar killing

Jessie A. Echavarria, 22, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison and 15 years' probation for killing a man, but the man's son wasn't entirely satisfied.

“This isn't enough closure,” Dustin Deremer said after the sentencing hearing. He and others in the family of the late John Deremer wanted it to go to trial.

There was a phone call during the altercation that the son thinks was significant.

Echavarria, of the 1600 block of Patriot Drive in Fort Wayne, had pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to felony voluntary manslaughter. In exchange, the prosecution dropped a murder charge and a sentencing enhancement for use of a firearm in an offense.

The shooting happened Aug. 22, 2020, outside of The Pantry bar on Wells Street.

About 6:30 p.m., Echavarria called 911 and said he was attacked and that he was the one who shot Deremer with a Glock 22. He told the dispatcher that, as instructed, he put the gun on the driver's seat of a Ford F-150 that Deremer had been in.

When police arrived, they found Deremer on the ground next to the truck but with one foot still in it. Medics arrived and started treating him for multiple gunshot wounds for transport to a hospital. Deremer died before he could be taken from the parking lot behind the bar.

Echavarria told police he and his two brothers were in the area looking for a car their father owned. When they saw Deremer in the F-150, they approached him.

Echavarria said he opened the truck's door to talk with him about the Nissan. He saw a knife in Deremer's pocket and tried to take it away, but Deremer pushed him away, started to get out of the truck and reached for his knife.

Echavarria started shooting about 2 to 5 feet from Deremer. He didn't know the number of times he fired, he told police. He then walked his brothers to the car before he called 911 and gave them the keys so they could drive home.

A witness told police he heard three shots and then saw a man who appeared to be shooting at someone on the ground. He then saw the shooter and two others walk back to a car, and the shooter handed them something before the two drove off.

Police found the knife clipped inside Deremer's pocket and 10 shell casings at the scene.

During the investigation, police obtained recordings of calls that the boys' father, Juan Hernandez, made from Noble County Jail, according to court records. In the call before the shooting, Hernandez tells the three on speaker phone that he wants his property back, and he talks about “taking it to the next level.”

There are no sounds of raised voices or an altercation, but then there are 10 gunshots heard and the call is ended.

When Hernandez calls back, his son John Hernandez said that Echavarria shot someone up, court records state. The elder Hernandez tells his son to say Deremer attacked him. The son replies that Echavarria knows what he is doing.

During the sentencing hearing, Dustin Deremer told Judge David Zent the death of his father had affected the family significantly and how much they miss him.

His father had taken care of his four grandchildren regularly, Dustin Dermerer said after the hearing.

“He was just a good person,” Deremer said.

The immediate family also had to turn to their father's brothers for help.

“We couldn't afford to bury my dad,” he said. “We couldn't even afford to cremate him.”

Echavarria also apologized to the family in his own statement.

