Murder trial begins for teen in 2020 slaying

Xavier Walker was 16 when he was allegedly involved in the May 19, 2020, homicide of Jaden Nelson.

On Tuesday, his trial began with opening statements and the testimony of Nelson’s fiancée, Alayzia Veazey. She was next to him in the car when he was shot.

Walker, now 18, is charged with murder and two felonies, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness. The prosecution has also added a sentencing enhancement for allegedly using a gun to commit the crime.

The alleged crime happened during a marijuana deal when Walker and another man tried to rob Nelson of 24 grams of the drug. Veazy testified about the crime Tuesday morning.

The other man charged in the case, Ronnie T. Miles Jr., pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021 and was sentenced to 50 years on June 17.

Miles could’ve served 65 years before his plea. Felony charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement, as well as a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime were dismissed as part of the plea agreement approved by the judge.

