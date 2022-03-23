Drug use was planned the day man was slain in car, police say

Before 30-year-old Curtis Edward Thomas of Fort Wayne was shot and his body dumped into a Whitley County ditch, he planned to meet one of those charged with his murder for drug use and sex, according to court documents filed against three defendants.

Thomas was to meet Ashlynn McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne at the Regency Inn at 1004 Coliseum Boulevard W. in Fort Wayne. He told a friend he was going to meet an “Iris McClain,” and video from the bus he took showed him getting off at the Regency at 10:39 a.m.

The friend last received a message from Thomas at 11:01 a.m. Thomas then contacted McClain through Facebook at 11:04 a.m.

McClain later told police that she had been communicating with Thomas to coordinate a pick up, according to her probable cause affidavit. She admitted to police that they intended to go to a hotel to use methamphetamine or other illegal drugs and have sex.

However, Thomas got picked up in a car driven and owned by Mia S. Griffin, 34, of Fort Wayne with Robert T. Drake, 27, also in the car. Thomas sat in the front passenger seat, and Drake and McClain were in the back.

During the drive from the Regency, Thomas began acting strangely, McClain told police. Drake and Thomas began shouting at each other.

She heard a single gunshot from the backseat, then Thomas made a sound that Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mills identified as agonal breathing, which immediately proceeds death. Mills was the one who wrote the probable cause affidavits about all three people who picked Thomas up.

McClain told police that Griffin pulled to the side of the road, and Drake shoved Thomas' body out into a ditch alongside Whitley County Road 700 East, just north of Indiana 14. They then drove to Indiana 14.

Griffin dropped Drake off at a retail location in Fort Wayne, and Drake took all of Thomas' possessions with him. About 12:45 p.m., Indiana State Trooper Eric Egbert found the body while driving in the area.

Drake is charged with murder and misdemeanor theft. Griffin and McClain are each charged with murder.

All three had initial hearings Monday and were provided public defenders. All three also have their next court hearings set for April 18 as pretrial conferences.

McClain has been charged because she set up the meeting and planned to use drugs with him, she was in the car the entire time and was there when Thomas was shot and his body was dumped, according to the probable cause affidavit. She also fled the scene, didn't call emergency workers and didn't report the shooting to police.

Griffin was charged because she owned the vehicle and drove to pick Thomas up, drove to the shooting site, drove to where they dumped the body, drove the three defendants from the scene and drove Drake into Allen County, according to an affidavit.

