Journey guitarist and wife found in contempt; their lawsuit dismissed

The remainder of a lawsuit that Journey guitarist Neal Schon and his wife filed against Memorial Coliseum, concert promoters, a security guard and his employer has been dismissed.

Allen Superior Court Judge Craig J. Bobay also ruled Tuesday that Schon and former "Real Housewives of D.C." cast member Michaele Schon, are in contempt of court for not personally appearing for a March 1 hearing, as Bobay ordered Feb. 10.

The couple was told to appear in court to address a motion by their attorney, Scott Faultless, to withdraw from the suit. Faultless filed his motion to withdraw on Feb. 8.

Because Bobay dismissed the Schons’ suit with prejudice, it is considered finished.

Faultless and his firm were the third firm to represent the Schons in the lawsuit, according to Bobay’s written decision. Since the Schons filed the suit in August 2017, 11 attorneys have written appearances to represent the couple.

The lawsuit claimed that Michaele Schon was assaulted by security guard Mike Frantz while she was taking photos of the band at Journey’s March 31, 2017, show at the Memorial Coliseum.

She’d been allowed to take photographs at other Journey concerts. However, "she was violently assaulted and forcibly thrown into a PA system by Frantz," according to court documents.

The suit also states, "She has suffered the exacerbation of a pre-existing health condition and has suffered a great deal of pain and suffering as well as medical expense as a direct result of the assault and battery."

Frantz and his employer, ESG Security Inc., were the last two defendants in the suit. The Schons had also named Memorial Coliseum, Live Nation Worldwide Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the suit. Live Nation, added in 2019, was the show’s promoter.

Memorial Coliseum was the first removed from the suit. In March 2020, Bobay ruled that the venue is a governmental entity protected from liability under state law. He also dismissed claims that the coliseum staff negligently hired ESG and Frantz.

On Sept. 18, 2020, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Bobay’s decision. The appeal court’s 20-page decision rejected the couple’s contention that Bobay shouldn't have stopped them from gathering more evidence.

Judge Terry A. Crone authored the appellate court decision, and judges Margret G. Robb and Elaine B. Brown concurred.

The Schons added Live Nation to the suit in 2019. In December 2020, Bobay issued an order granting Live Nation a summary judgement. Live Nation is no longer an active defendant in the suit.

Faultless stated that he withdrew his legal representation of the Schons because they didn’t comply with legal requirements. That included getting an independent medical exam by March 4 from a Merrillville doctor chosen by the remaining defendants, responding to questions from Frantz’s attorney and producing documents requested by Frantz’s attorney.

Bobay noted those contentions in his order and that the couple also twice disobeyed two court orders to appear.

Besides dismissing their case with prejudice, Bobay assigned court costs to the Schons.

Prior to marrying Neal Schon, Michaele Schoon was a cast member of the reality show "Real Housewives of D.C." in 2010 as Michaele Salahi. Before that in 2009, she and then-husband Tareq Salahi sneaked into the White House and crashed a state dinner.

The Salahis divorced in August 2012 after her husband filed a missing person report in September 2011 but discovered she’d run off with Schon.

She has also briefly appeared in the reality show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."

