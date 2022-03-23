Protester who lost eye to settle suit against city

The city of Fort Wayne and a man who lost an eye during downtown protests nearly two years ago have reached a settlement in a lawsuit.

Attorneys for both sides asked a judge Tuesday to give them until April 21 to obtain signatures and file documents to dismiss the case. The two sides asked for the 30-day extension after completing the terms of a settlement agreement Monday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed in court documents. Mediator Eric Chickedantz told the court the two sides had agreed on a resolution in January.

Balin Brake sued the city in October 2020, alleging his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during the May 30, 2020, downtown protests against systemic racism. In an amended complaint, Brake accused Fort Wayne officer Justin Holmes of firing the tear gas canister at him that caused him to lose his eye.

Brake said in the lawsuit he was standing with his arms in the air on South Clinton Street near the Allen County Courthouse when officers began to shoot tear gas into a group of peaceful protesters who gathered downtown after the death of George Floyd less than a week earlier. Brake said he then looked over his shoulder when Holmes fired a tear gas canister directly at his right eye.

Another protester then picked up Brake, who had been thrown to the ground by the impact, according to the lawsuit. Brake underwent surgery, during which doctors removed his damaged right eye.

Brake was seeking an unspecified amount in damages for his injuries and attorney fees. He had asked for a jury trial.

City officials have denied that any Fort Wayne police officer fired the tear gas canister that caused Brake to lose his eye. The city denied liability and said its police officers didn't cause the incident or Brake's injuries.

jchapman@jg.net