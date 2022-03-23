Slaying victim's fiancée testifies on drug deal gone bad

When Jaden Nelson was killed during a marijuana deal on May 19, 2020, his fiancée, Alayzia Veazey, was six months pregnant and in the passenger seat next to him.

She was soon frantically calling 911 after he was shot. Their daughter is now 1½ years old, Veazey said Tuesday during her testimony at the trial of Xavier Walker.

She went over the day's events, starting with Nelson calling and texting her to bring 20 grams of marijuana to sell while he had his 15-minute break from his Kroger job. Walker, then 16 and now 18, got into the back seat with Ronnie T. Miles Jr., and the two tried to rob Nelson at gunpoint and then shot him through the chest, prosecutors say.

There was a pause during Veazey's testimony as Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Chaille put a box of tissues next to her so she could wipe tears from her eyes.

Walker is accused of participating in Nelson's slaying. Along with the murder charge, he's charged with two felonies, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness. The prosecution has also added a sentencing enhancement for his allegedly using a gun to commit the crime.

Miles is already convicted. He pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021, was sentenced to 50 years on June 17 and could have served 65 years before making the plea agreement. For his plea, the prosecution dropped felony charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement, as well as a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.

Based on both sides' opening statements, the jury's decision will likely focus on whether Walker was aware that the robbery was going to happen or whether he thought it was just a marijuana buy where Miles planned the robbery.

“They were working as a team,” said Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge. Both of them had their hoodies pulled up over their heads and had guns. “There was a plan.”

According to court records, Veazey told police that she realized the address Miles had texted to Nelson was the home of a family, and Miles and Walker came out of nowhere. When Nelson started to make the sale through the car window, they said it was too obvious in the open and got into the backseat of the Chevrolet Malibu. Miles was behind Nelson, and Walker was behind Veazey.

Helge's opening statement, and Veazey's testimony told a narrative of Miles holding a gun to Nelson and Walker trying to grab the marijuana from him. Nelson started driving the car and hit mailboxes along the way.

Veazey had testified that Walker left the moving car before she heard a shot.

Walker ran off, and during a later chase, police saw him drop the bag of marijuana the two men took and also found a gun in a potted plant where police first spotted Walker, according to court records and Helge's opening statement. The gun was dry while everything around it was wet from rain.

Court records say that Miles later told police that Walker fired multiple shots at the car after leaving it because he thought that people in it were shooting at him.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Robert Scremin said, “There was no plan. There was no team.”

He told jurors that the evidence will show that Walker remained quiet during the whole event and did not use force.

Walker also jumped from the car when it was going about 35 mph because he didn't want to be involved, Scremin said.

When police spotted him later, Walker ran because he knew there was a warrant on him, Scremin said.

Police quickly found Walker because a pedestrian pointed out which direction he'd gone, court documents say.

Just before Veazey took the stand, the prosecution played the 911 tape where she was at times screaming for help with Nelson.

“He left the victim almost dead with a hysterical, pregnant girlfriend,” Helge said in the opening.

Nelson was pronounced dead at Lutheran Hospital.

