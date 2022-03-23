Teen found guilty of murder in 2020 slaying

Xavier Walker didn’t pull the trigger, but a jury found him guilty Wednesday of Jaden Nelson's murder.

The jury also found Walker, 18, guilty of committing the felonies of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness during the May 19, 2020, killing.

During a second deliberation after the verdict, the jury found that the prosecution hadn’t proven Walker used a gun in committing the felonies. So there won’t be a sentence enhancement when Walker has his sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. on May 2.

The homicide happened while Nelson was selling marijuana to Walker and Ronnie T. Miles Jr.

Miles, who shot Nelson, pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021, was sentenced to 50 years on June 17. He could’ve served 65 years before making the plea agreement.

