Jury finds teen guilty of felony murder

Xavier Walker didn't pull the trigger, but a jury found him guilty Wednesday of felony murder in Jaden Nelson's death.

Jurors also found him guilty of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness in the May 19, 2020, marijuana deal that turned deadly.

During a second deliberation after the verdict, the jury found that the prosecution hadn't proved Walker used a gun in committing the felonies. So there won't be a sentence enhancement when Walker, 18, has his sentencing hearing May 2.

Under Indiana law, someone involved in a felony that leads to a homicide is also responsible for the death. Walker faces a sentence of 45 to 65 years for the murder alone.

Attorney Robert Scremin said the prosecution hadn't proved Walker was aware a robbery would happen instead of just a marijuana purchase. “We respect the jury's decision, but we are disappointed with it,” Scremin said.

The man who pulled the trigger, Ronnie T. Miles Jr., 21, is already convicted. He pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021, was sentenced to 50 years on June 17 and could've served 65 years before making the plea agreement.

The marijuana deal happened while Nelson took a 15-minute break from his job at a Kroger store. Nelson phoned and texted his fiancée, Alayzia Veazey, and asked her to measure out 20 grams of marijuana from his belongings and bring it to him.

After she arrived, Nelson drove the Chevy Malibu to an address that Miles had texted to him. Veazey, who was in the passenger seat, later told police that looking at the home at that address, she realized it belonged to a family.

Miles and Walker came out of nowhere to the car with hoodies pulled up, she said. They told Nelson it was too obvious to make the deal in the open and got into the back seat of the car.

The defense argued that Miles planned a robbery, and he was the one who pulled a gun, demanded the marijuana and eventually shot Nelson in the chest from behind.

During her testimony, Veazey said that Walker also had a gun and was the one grabbing at the marijuana in Nelson's lap. She also said that he left the car while it was moving but before Miles fired the shot.

Police who arrived after Veazey called 911 found Walker on the street after a pedestrian pointed out which way he went. In a potted plant near where officers first saw Walker, they recovered a gun he'd used. When they stopped Walker, who ran off, they recovered the marijuana bag, which they saw he dropped.

Nelson, 19, was pronounced dead at Lutheran Hospital after being taken there. Veazey was six months pregnant at the time. Walker was 16. Miles was 19.

When Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent read the jury's decisions, it set off strong emotions in the courtroom.

Walker's mother, Monique Walker, let out a piercing cry after hearing her son was guilty of murder. After the second verdict, she shrieked, began sobbing and fell to the floor before people with her carried her out.

Although Walker himself continued to look up, it was from a bowed head.

Nelson's mother, Jennifer Nelson-Boyd, said after the hearing, “three families were hurt.”

When asked if Wednesday's verdicts meant a sort of end to the situation, Nelson-Boyd said, “a little bit.”

Veazey said, “I'm just glad that justice was served.”

