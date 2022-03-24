Prosecutor: Garrett police 'compromised' homicide probe

The Garrett Police Department “significantly compromised” an investigation into a man's death by not having a detective go to the scene, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner says.

Winebrenner issued a statement Tuesday after Michelle Converset was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with 14 years behind bars and two years suspended, in the May 2020 death of her husband, David Converset, 54.

Michelle Converset, 49, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery. She was initially charged with murder, which carries a prison sentence to 45 to 65 years. The murder charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement

Winebrenner said “many pieces of evidence were not able to be developed” because of the Garrett Police Department's failure to follow protocol.

Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt said Wednesday he is “disappointed in how the case turned out.” Fiandt said he is not a police officer, but he would review the police department's protocol and see if the city's officers followed it. “To me, that makes sense to start there,” he said.

Police Chief Roland McPherson could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

On May 24, 2020, a Garrett police captain and sergeant went to David Converset's home, where his wife had just reported his death. The officers found David Coverset lying “cockeyed off his bed” on his back with his arms up in the air in a state of rigor mortis. “The body had obviously been moved after death,” Winebrenner said.

Michelle Converset claimed he fell often, but his doctor declined to sign the death certificate. The coroner ordered an autopsy, Winebrenner said.

The Garrett captain talked to a detective but did not require him to come to the scene. Neither consulted with an Indiana State Police detective, nor was a crime scene technician called, the prosecutor said.

The protocol required that this type of case “be worked by a local detective, with early consultation from an Indiana State Police detective, and with the crime scene technician of their choosing,” Winebrenner said. “None of those things occurred even though an autopsy was requested.”

An autopsy was conducted the following day, and the pathologist notified the coroner of significant injuries including multiple fractured ribs that were inconsistent with a fall. State police were called about 24 hours after the death was reported to law enforcement, and their detectives and crime scene technicians “immediately began investigating the now stale case,” Winebrenner said.

“After this 24 hours, no signs of a struggle nor battery nor moving of a body remained,” she said.

Michelle Converset later told police she struck her husband “multiple times in the back with various objects.”

A second person might have been involved, but investigators were not able to determine how that person might have participated. That person's cellphone could not be recovered by the time officers found out where it had been thrown away, Winebrenner said.

The crime scene was left for 24 hours in the control of Michelle Converset before state police crime scene technicians could process what was left. A softball bat seen by the Garrett sergeant in the living room was not photographed or collected, and several days later when a bat that might have been the one he saw was found in a shed, it was “unsurprisingly clean of DNA,” Winebrenner said.

No member of law enforcement attended the autopsy, and the pathologist had to reopen the body to collect more evidence and allow the crime scene technician to document the body and David Converset's injuries, she said.

jchapman@jg.net