Defendant convicted on 3 counts in attack on woman

A jury on Wednesday found a Fort Wayne man guilty of three of the four charges filed against him after he attacked the mother of his children.

Gregory Vaughn, 34, faces up to 22 years behind bars. Sentencing is scheduled for April 22. Jurors found him guilty of felony armed robbery, felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

The jury found him not guilty of misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.

Vaughn is also looking at more time if he's found guilty in another trial set for Aug. 16. He's charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm, both felonies, for an encounter that also allegedly involved his former girlfriend.

The attack happened a year and a half after the end of an eight-year relationship between the two, according to court records.

The Fort Wayne Police Department had documented reports of domestic violence during their relationship. Vaughn was never convicted of anything, however, and a search of court records found no charges filed.

By March 2020, there were five orders of protection filed against Vaughn to protect the woman and her four children. The Journal Gazette doesn't publish the names of victims unless they choose to go public with their stories.

At 1 a.m. on March 2, 2020, Vaughn entered his former girlfriend's apartment in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail wielding a long-bladed chef's knife, according to court documents. He accused her of cheating on him and wanted to go through messages on her phone. She refused to give him the passcode.

When she went toward the bathroom, he followed. He still had the knife and was yelling, “Don't make me hurt you,” according to court documents. When he attacked her, the victim tried to get the knife from him and ended up with cuts on her hands.

During the struggle, she told her daughter to call 911. The daughter told police she saw Vaughn then grab a wallet, her mother's cellphone and the teenager's cellphone as he ran for the front door, documents said.

The mother was taken to a hospital. The other three children, all younger than 10 at the time, slept through the events, according to court records.

Vaughn is alleged to have attempted murder and stolen a handgun the next day about 3:40 p.m. at Villa Capri Apartments. Vaughn is accused of firing 14 rounds into a car at Anthony Davis Jr., a man with disabilities who required a wheelchair, court documents said.

Seven or eight of the bullets hit Davis. He was able to drive to the nearest fire station and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Davis let Vaughn's ex-girlfriend stay with him because of Vaughn's abuse, Davis and the woman told police. Davis also alleged that Vaughn sent him a voice mail a few days before the shooting, threatening to kill Davis.

On the day of the shooting, Vaughn was riding with a friend as they looked for his children. They weren't at the Fox Point Trail address, so Vaughn had the driver go to a school bus stop by the complex, according to court documents.

After the children exited a school bus, Vaughn saw Davis drive up in his Cadillac with the ex-girlfriend to pick up the children, according to court documents.

Vaughn grabbed his driver's gun from the center console and went to the Cadillac, shooting Davis before leaving with the gun, documents said.

The woman later told police that when she and Vaughn broke up, he told her that if “he couldn't have her, he would not allow any other man to be with her,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Vaughn was found in Waukegan, Illinois, about a month later. He was extradited to Allen County to stand trial.

