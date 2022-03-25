Suit blames county jail for inmate's heart attack

A Fort Wayne man who had a heart attack last year while incarcerated in Allen County Jail is suing Sheriff David Gladieux, jail medical provider Quality Correctional Care LLC and as-yet-unnamed jail and medical personnel.

William Berghoff's heart attack led to severe cardiac damage, which could've been avoided if jail personnel had taken proper action, according to the lawsuit filed March 16.

Berghoff claims he told jail confinement officers and medical personnel that he was suffering from severe chest pains on March 18, 2021. Both the guards and medical workers were previously told that Berghoff was prescribed nitroglycerin for a heart condition, according to the suit.

“This medication is also a first line treatment for acute myocardial infarction (a heart attack),” the filing states.

The suit also maintains that most medical staff and even people without a medical background know nitroglycerin is prescribed for heart conditions.

For three hours, Berghoff complained of chest pains to the jail staff. They not only didn't administer the nitroglycerin to him, “they ignored and significantly delayed transporting the plaintiff to a hospital for treatment,” according to the lawsuit.

Had staff members given him the medication in a timely manner or taken him to the hospital, the “heart attack would have either been avoided, or at least appropriately treated so that severe cardiac damage would have been avoided,” court documents said.

Berghoff's case was not the first time an Allen County Jail inmate with a serious heart condition informing staff of chest pains and was denied prompt and adequate medical care, the suit continues.

The lawsuit maintains that by not providing adequate and necessary medical care, the jail and Quality Correctional Care employees violated Berghoff's Eighth Amendment right “to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.”

The filing also alleges the plaintiff was denied his 14th Amendment rights guaranteeing due process and equal protection.

The jail and medical workers are identified as “John/Jane Does” in the legal action until they're individually identified, according to the suit.

Berghoff has requested a jury trial.

