Fort Wayne man faces attempted murder, other felony charges

A Fort Wayne man appeared in court today after being charged with attempted murder among other felonies.

Hector F. Lopez-Martinez, 31, has been charged with several felonies — attempted murder, aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

A man was found in life-threatening condition after being shot at least once in the head about 12:45 a.m. in a room at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd., according to a report written by Fort Wayne Police Det. Matthew Cline.

Lopez-Martinez was later found in a vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of New Haven Avenue and Lumbard Street. He had blood on his hands and his clothes, and his gun was in plain view, the report said.

Lopez-Martinez had an initial hearing today, during which his bond was set at $115,000. His next hearing is set for Thursday.

