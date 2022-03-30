Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:50 pm
Defendant gets probation for threatening child with knife
JAMES D. WOLF JR. | The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne woman caught on video threatening a child with a knife last year was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation.
Terra Lee Roling, 33, was sentenced to three years total, all suspended except for the probation, for her March 8 plea to felony intimidation. She is also required to have a psychological review and take an alternatives to violence class.
The incident happened May 15 at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground and was posted after someone recorded it with a phone. Roling confronted a juvenile she believed was involved in battering her 13-year-old son while verbally threatening him with a knife, according to court documents.
jwolf@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
- US astronaut ends record spaceflight with Russian ride home
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
- Cyberattack in Ukraine war affected thousands across Europe
- Ohio high court weighs caps on damages in child rape cases