Defendant gets probation for threatening child with knife

The Fort Wayne woman caught on video threatening a child with a knife last year was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation.

Terra Lee Roling, 33, was sentenced to three years total, all suspended except for the probation, for her March 8 plea to felony intimidation. She is also required to have a psychological review and take an alternatives to violence class.

The incident happened May 15 at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground and was posted after someone recorded it with a phone. Roling confronted a juvenile she believed was involved in battering her 13-year-old son while verbally threatening him with a knife, according to court documents.

