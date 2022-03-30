Trial in murder, arson to begin

Jurors will begin hearing testimony this morning about one man shot multiple times, arson and three bodies found in a house fire on April 10, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne.

J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, also known as Trinidad Jose Ramirez, is accused of shooting Marcos I. Casares, 37, at the house while they and another man were drinking together. A witness told police that Ramirez then set a blanket on fire knowing there were two other men in the house.

Ramirez is charged with both murder and felony murder, as well as with felony arson resulting in serious bodily injury. Felony murder is when an unintended homicide occurs during the commission of a felony.

On the felony murder charge, Ramirez is accused of killing Kyle Gregory Call, 32, by setting the fire. The murder charge is for Casares, who was shot to death. His body was the first one firefighters found in the early-morning fire.

Ramirez faces sentences of 45 to 65 years if convicted of the murder charges and 10 to 30 years if found guilty of the arson charge. There are no charges filed against Ramirez related to the third man found dead in the house, Doak Stanley McBride, 51.

Police believe that Casares, who had family in East Chicago, was targeted because he was the only one of the three men shot, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Jeffrey Marsee. Ramirez, who lived in the 3400 block of South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne, also has ties to East Chicago.

The man who saw the alleged shooting – identified only as “witness 2” in court documents – said he had picked Ramirez up from his girlfriend’s home, and they drove to the Rosemont house. About 10:30 p.m., the man, Casares and Ramirez left to get two cases of beer.

The police traced the witness through his and Casares’ cellphone records and surveillance video at the convenience store where he bought the beer.

While they were drinking back at the Rosemont house, the man sat on a loveseat and watched as Casares and Ramirez stood and talked. They began yelling at each other from time to time before it became a physical argument.

The man said he saw Casares pull a gun and Ramirez charge him. While they were on the floor, Casares lost control of the gun, and Ramirez picked it up.

The man said the first shot happened as Ramirez was on top of Casares, then Ramirez stood up and kept firing at Casares. The witness told police he heard about eight shots.

The man told police that while he picked up beer cans and put them in a box they came in, he saw Ramirez set a blanket on the loveseat on fire with a lighter. While Ramirez pushed the man out the door soon after, the loveseat was on fire and Ramirez seemed unconcerned about the two men sleeping on the couch and in the bedroom, the witness told police.

A Fort Wayne police officer saw smoke and fire coming from the house about 1:09 a.m. and called the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

While the man drove his car from the house, he saw Ramirez throw something out the car window on Wayne Street near Anthony Boulevard. Detectives later determined it was Casares’ phone.

The man told police that when they reached a place he didn’t know, identified by police as the 2600 block of Thompson Avenue, Ramirez set the witness’ car on fire about 3 a.m. Detectives found burnt beer cans in the car that matched the brand the three men bought, according to court documents.

The witness reported the car stolen around 11:30 a.m. that night. He later told police he was afraid of Ramirez after seeing him shoot Casares and set the fire.

When questioned, Ramirez told police that they were at the house and the convenience store to get beer, but everyone was alive when they left the house and the other man drove him home.

The Allen County prosecutor’s office has also filed a sentence enhancement against Ramirez for a firearm used in the commission of an offense.

If Ramirez is found guilty of any of the other charges, jurors will decide whether he used a gun while committing the crime. It could lead to a longer sentence.

jwolf@jg.net