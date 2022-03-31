Knife threat to child brings probation

The Fort Wayne woman caught on video threatening a child with a knife last year was sentenced Wednesday to two years on probation.

For her March 8 plea to felony intimidation drawing or using a deadly weapon, Terra Lee Roling, 33, of the 500 block of Blueberry Lane, was sentenced to three years total, all suspended. She is also required to have a psychological review and take a class in alternatives to violence.

Also, a no-contact order forbids Roling from any interaction with the victim, and she has to pay $100 in court costs.

Originally, Roling faced two counts of felony intimidation and she pleaded guilty to the higher one, which included a weapon. She committed the intimidation May 15 at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground when she confronted a child about allegedly battering her 13-year-old son.

Roling “verbally confronted the male juvenile by threatening him while holding a knife,” the probable cause affidavit said. “The defendant then began to run towards the male juvenile and other juveniles that were with him.”

The video, apparently recorded on a phone or other portable electronic device by one of the children, was posted on social media and remains on YouTube. Something resembling a knife can be seen in her hand, and she can be heard making a racial slur.

Local activist group Changemakers, led by Alisha Rauch and Daylana Daisy Saunders, campaigned for her arrest after they became aware of the video. The women showed the video to Fort Wayne police and contacted parents of the children in the park so they could file reports.

Originally, Changemakers asked that Roling make an apology in open court and requested fair and reasonable sentencing with no plea deals.

The sentencing was a quiet one lasting about 15 minutes with Roling making no statement, just politely answering Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

Defense attorney Greg Fumarolo asked Gull to accept the plea because Roling accepted responsibility, has expressed remorse as indicated in the pre-sentencing report and has no prior felonies.

He said Roling has a history of mental health problems that contributed to the situation that day and she “just went overboard.”

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander told the judge that the video was setting an example for her children, who were present.

“It shows behaviors that were horrible,” he said.

Afterwards, McAlexander said, “I hope she learns from this experience that this is not how we treat each other in this society.”

