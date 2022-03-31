Trial begins for man charged with murder

Both sides in the trial of J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, agree he was at the house where three men were found dead – one shot multiple times – and that house burned.

The prosecution is alleging that on April 10, 2020, Ramirez shot Marcos I. Casares, 37. Then Ramirez lit a blanket or sheet on a love seat that started a house fire that killed at least one of the two other men, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during Wednesday's opening statements.

As the fire raged at 1840 Rosemont Drive, Ramirez and a man who was with him drove the man's car to a secluded place where Ramirez set it on fire and told the man to report it stolen. The prosecution will try to prove that Ramirez later planned to have the man killed, Chaille said.

Defense attorney Sean Arata told the jurors there's no credible evidence that Ramirez committed the crimes he's charged with and that he left before the deaths and the fire.

Ramirez is charged with murder, felony murder and felony arson resulting in serious bodily injury.

Arata told jurors to pay close attention to the testimony of the man who was with Ramirez and drove him to the Rosemont and away from it. That man was with police detectives for two hours and did what he could to help himself.

“He told lie after lie after lie,” Arata said.

Chaille's statement gave a more detailed timeline of what happened between Casares and Ramirez, who'd been friends growing up in East Chicago.

Casares was in Akron, Ohio, but had a girlfriend from East Chicago drive him to Fort Wayne, where he planned to stay with friends at 1840 Rosemont Drive, Chaille told the jurors.

Phone records allowed investigators to put together how things happened up to and through April 10, creating a consistent trail. That includes the man picking Ramirez up the night of the alleged murders and driving him to where Casares was staying, as well as the men going out for more beer a few hours before the shooting, Chaille told the jurors.

Eventually, Casares and Ramirez got into heated discussions. The man who drove Ramirez there told investigators he didn't understand everything because they were speaking in Spanish and English, but the conversation seemed to be about something that happened long ago in East Chicago.

During these discussions, Ramirez thought that Kyle Gregory Call, 32, was trying to head butt him and punched Call, leaving a cut over the eye. Call left to clean up and go to bed. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters and police found him in the bedroom with his lungs filled with soot and other substances from smoke inhalation.

Chaille said the prosecution will show that Casares pulled a handgun, and Ramirez got hold of it during a fight. After a shot, Casares was on the ground in a fetal position, holding his stomach, and Ramirez shot him about seven more times.

Ramirez then told the other man to help gather evidence and Casares' phone, and Ramirez started the fire. Ramirez later threw Casares' cellphone out of the moving the car, and police found it using its signal.

The third man whose body was found in the house's remains was Doak Stanley McBride, 51. Chaille said it would be hard to determine whether McBride died from the fire or other causes because there was no soot in his lungs.

McBride had been drinking all day, and his autopsy showed alcohol levels above the legal limit.

A coroner's report from June 2020 labeled McBride's death a homicide due to asphyxia from the fire. The report stated acute intoxication and cardiomegaly, an enlarged heart, were contributing factors in the death.

At the end of his closing statement, Chaille told the jurors that Ramirez requested a man as a roommate in the Allen County Jail and admitted to the murder, giving the man details he couldn't have known.

Ramirez also allegedly told the man that he regretted not killing the man whose car he burned and that he had an agreement that someone being released from jail would do the killing.

That man died of an overdose two days after being released, Chaille said.

The trial continues today, and attorneys are expected to give their closing statements Friday morning.

jwolf@jg.net