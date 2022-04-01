Parts of suit against NACS dismissed

The lawsuit six parents brought against Northwest Allen County Schools over COVID-19 policies has narrowed.

Judge David Avery of Allen Superior Court this week granted the parents' unopposed request to dismiss five counts without prejudice, meaning they could refile the claims. The accusations addressed topics including emergency disaster management law, distribution of powers, religious exemptions and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Four counts remain, including accusations that the defendants violated state quarantine laws and the U.S. Constitution. The defendants have 14 days from Monday's action to respond.

Defendants include the Allen County Department of Health, NACS and people affiliated with the district, including school board members and Superintendent Chris Himsel.

The court Monday also dismissed defendants Gov. Eric Holcomb and Tanya Pickett, an assistant principal, from the case without prejudice.

The parents, who collectively represent 12 children, filed the lawsuit in September after NACS reinstated a mask mandate. The complaint addressed the facial covering requirement as well as other pandemic-related topics, including quarantines, vaccination status and contact tracing.

The parents filed an amended 63-page complaint in January following the court's dismissal of some counts, including claims concerning masks and vaccine passport law. The document indicates they are seeking an award of costs and attorneys' fees along with multiple declarations of wrongdoing by the defendants, among other relief.

