Suspect found guilty in fatal shooting, arson

A jury on Friday found J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, guilty of all three felonies against him: murder, felony murder and felony arson. They also found him guilty of using a firearm during the murder, which Allen County filed against him as a sentence enhancer.

Ramirez will be sentenced at 3 p.m. April 29. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison on each of the murder charges. He also faces 10 to 20 years on the arson charge, and another five to 20 years with the sentence enhancement.

The jurors found that Ramirez shot Marcos I. Casares, 37, on April 10, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne. He then started a fire in the house, which killed another man and may have contributed to the death of a third man.

