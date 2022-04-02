Guilty verdict in '20 slayings

Jurors did not agree Friday with the defense's contention that although evidence placed J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, at the scene of two murders and an arson, nothing proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed the crime.

Early Friday afternoon, they found Ramirez guilty of all three felony charges against him and voted to approve a sentence enhancement. When he is sentenced April 29, he faces 45 to 65 years in prison for a murder charge and another 45 to 65 years for a felony murder charge.

He also faces 10 to 20 years on the felony arson charge and an additional five to 20 years for the sentence enhancement for using a gun in the commission of an offense.

A felony murder charge differs from a standard murder charge because the homicide happens during the commission of a felony not expected to result in death.

Ramirez showed no emotion when Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull read the jury's verdicts.

The murder conviction was for the shooting of Marcos I. Casares, then 37, on April 10, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne. The men had known each other growing up in East Chicago.

The felony murder was for the death of Kyle Gregory Call, 32, whose body was found in the house. He'd been drinking and was asleep during the fire.

“What an awful way to go – struggling to breathe in,” Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during the morning's closing arguments. “He's breathing in smoke and soot and choking to death.”

Casares was shot eight to 10 times, first in the chest and then three shots to the head. Chaille said the exact number wasn't determined during the autopsy because some of the shots to the chest might have left the body and reentered through the head.

Investigators used cellphone records to trace the movements of Casares, Ramirez and a third man who picked up Ramirez and drove him to the house on Rosemont the night of April 9, Chaille said. A surveillance video from a store where the men went to buy beer helped police and fire investigators create a timeline of the men's activities during that evening and early morning.

Ramirez shot Casare about 1 a.m., after they were arguing over something that happened in the men's past, according to the man who drove Ramirez to the house. The man couldn't understand the argument because it was partly in Spanish.

Casare pulled a handgun, and Ramirez lunged toward him. Ramirez then shot him multiple times and had the other man gather up beer cans and other items while he started a fire on a love seat, the witness testified.

Defense attorney Tony Churchward said the man who drove Ramirez was not a reliable witness because he started lying immediately when police questioned him for two hours.

“The list of lies is endless,” Churchward said.

The only thing that the prosecutor's 23 witnesses proved was a crime happened, Churchward said. But, he argued, nothing connected Ramirez to committing those crimes.

