Judge: Jail violates inmates' rights

A federal judge has ordered Allen County officials to improve jail conditions in response to a class-action lawsuit alleging overcrowding and a lack of medical attention, recreation and oversight by confinement officers.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty said the local jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

Those conditions violate their constitutional rights, the judge said.

Leichty's decision, issued Thursday, comes more than two years after inmate Vincent Morris filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the sheriff and county commissioners in January 2020.

The judge ordered county officials to provide a safe environment for prisoners and ensure there is enough staff to supervise them. Officials must also make sure prisoners eventually have access to recreation outside their cell blocks for at least five one-hour periods a week, subject to safety and security concerns. Until a long-term solution is reached, prisoners must have access outside their cell blocks for at least three one-hour periods a week.

The judge gave county officials 45 days to file a plan addressing the jail's deficiencies. If their long-term plan includes a new jail, it must address general construction, a purchase agreement, hiring of an architect and construction manager and other benchmarks, the judge's order stated.

If their plan doesn't include a new jail, county officials must show how they plan to address the problems and all steps that will be taken to maintain the jail's population at or below 732. The population was 811 on Dec. 15, and the jail commander expects the count to exceed 1,000, according to the judge's order.

“The jail's population has exceeded its 732 total bed capacity since at least 2016,” Leichty's ruling said. The jail has about 137 correctional or confinement officers. A recent survey concluded the jail should have at least 171 such officers.

The jail's physical structure prevents the sheriff from performing his duty to properly care for prisoners, the order said. The Constitution doesn't mandate “comfortable prisons,” the judge said, but inmates must be provided adequate food, clothing, shelter, bedding, hygiene materials and sanitation.

Sheriff Dave Gladieux couldn't be reached for comment Friday. Commissioner Nelson Peters said he couldn't comment on the ruling because he hadn't read the entire decision.

“Our attorneys are going through it as we speak,” Peters said, adding the commissioners might have conversations with the attorneys over the weekend or wait until Monday to discuss the decision.

The commissioners have argued, according to the ruling, that the jail's clogged pipes and other maintenance issues and the unsanitary conditions inmates face when having to sleep on floors near toilets aren't egregious “to give rise to a constitutional violation.” The judge agreed the inmate population is beyond the commissioners' control, “but the size of the building proves precisely within their authority.”

The Allen County Jail has seen several additions since it was built in 1981 at Calhoun, Superior and Clinton streets.

In the past year, county officials have discussed building a new jail but haven't made a final decision. Last month, a feasibility study showed the most likely options to address overcrowding are a $25 million vertical expansion of the downtown building or a new $300 million facility to be built at a location to be determined.

“If we go in that direction,” Peters said of building new, “we're going to have to get creative” to pay for it.

The county commissioners approved an agreement Friday with Construction Control Inc., Fort Wayne, to oversee activities involved in building a new jail if officials decide to go that route.

The company would be Involved “from the get-go,” said Bill Fishering, the commissioners' Fort Wayne attorney. Among the company's responsibilities would be overseeing the formal request for qualifications and request for proposals, the selection of a bond counsel and construction management company, if applicable.

The company also would serve as “the eyes and ears at the project itself,” Fishering said. The commissioners approved compensation for hourly work up to $150,000, plus other expenses.

Rosa Salter Rodriguez and Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.