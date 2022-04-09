Arrest warrant issued in toddler son's death

The Fort Wayne man who was the subject of a 2020 police manhunt following the death of his toddler son now has a felony charge and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Trevon M. Bishop, 24, listed in court records as living in the 7500 block of Ensign Court, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. The charge carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

The child, 19-month-old Elias Paez, was found dead about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020, at his mother's home in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane.

After the death, police began looking for Bishop as a person of interest, although no charges were filed then. Bishop was watching the child the day the toddler died, court records said.

The child's mother, Jocelyn Paez, left the child with Bishop when she went to work early in the morning. She hadn't used family to babysit for about two weeks because she and Bishop were back together, records said.

About 9 or 10 a.m., Paez received a text message from Bishop that was “abnormally nice,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The message stated that Bishop was grateful for Jocelyn Paez and that he would have nothing if not for her.

Bishop began sending cryptic messages after Paez got off work, asking her to meet him somewhere, court records said. When they met up at a grocery store, he told her something was wrong with their child.

He later told police that he thought he should call 911 but felt he should talk with her first, according to court records.

Paez found the child unresponsive on his mattress and screamed, documents said. Neighbors who heard her scream tried to perform CPR on the child before police arrived. Emergency crews took over the CPR but declared Elias Paez dead at 1:48 p.m.

An autopsy on the child showed a large bruise on the back of his head, according to court records. There were no signs of brain injury, but there were injuries to the lip and back of the head.

Bishop told police in an interview that the injuries were from an allergic reaction or eating pizza that was too hot.

The final autopsy report, released last August, listed the cause of death as tracheobronchitis, an inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes that carry air to and from the lungs.

The report also said that multiple bruises caused at different times were a contributing factor. The bruises were the result of earlier abuse, the report said.

There were other indications of alleged previous abuse to the child.

When the boy was first found, Bishop's mother said to Jocelyn Paez, “why did you leave him with my son? You know what happened last time,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Paez had told family afterward that she'd seen Bishop hit the child. On Oct. 5, 2020, Paez took photos of injuries that Bishop had said happened at a park.

In 2020, the Allen County coroner's office listed the manner of death as undetermined, which is how it's currently listed, according to the office.

Keeping the manner of death open allowed the investigation into Paez's death to continue.

“The potential also remains for a future change in the manner of death if new facts arise during the course of further investigation,” Michael Burris, the coroner's chief investigator, wrote in the report.

