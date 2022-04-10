Gun, drug counts net 35 years

A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges, federal officials announced Saturday.

Torrence Larry, 44, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, after being convicted in a three-day jury trial, according to a news release.

Larry's prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson stated.

Larry sold cocaine and heroin from his home in May and June of 2017, according to court documents.

Law enforcement found cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine at Larry's home when officers executed a search warrant, court records said. They also found evidence of drug distribution as well as a firearm. Police said Larry used the gun “to facilitate and protect his drug trafficking activities.”

At his December 2021 trial, Larry was convicted on all three distribution counts, as well as a single count of possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was also convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing a firearm during and in relation to his drug trafficking activities. Larry had previously been convicted in federal court of a felony in conjunction with an armed bank robbery. He also had a drug-dealing conviction in state court.

The case based on the 2017 arrest was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory and the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.