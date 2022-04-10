Homestead graduate takes gavel

Lake County's newest Superior Court judge – and first judge of Indian-Asian descent – has strong ties to Fort Wayne.

Rehana Adat-Lopez, who was sworn in Thursday, came to the Summit City with her family in 1972 when she was 18 months old.

They were refugees from Uganda, where her father, Ramzanali Adat, and his brothers owned businesses they had to abandon during Idi Amin's 90-day purge of the country's Indian-Asian minority.

“My parents started with nothing,” Adat-Lopez said. “Never would I have imagined I'd be here.”

After graduating from Homestead High School in 1989, Adat-Lopez went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University in Chicago and her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

She had intended to work in the Chicago area as an attorney, but in 1996 as Adat-Lopez was graduating law school, her father had a stroke, so she practiced law in Fort Wayne for two years.

After moving back to northwest Indiana, she worked in the Merrillville firm of Spangler, Jennings & Dougherty. She also worked on her own and became heavily involved in family law matters.

Outside of traditional law practice, Adat-Lopez was an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services and a team member for the Family Recovery Court.

She was also director and attorney for the Lake County CASA program, which assists in representing children in need of services or termination of parental rights proceedings.

'Amazing place'

Most of Adat-Lopez's extended family from Uganda ended up in Canada or the United Kingdom. However, Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren in Fort Wayne sponsored her, her father, her mother, Sakkar Adat, and her 4-year-old sister, Shemin, making them the only family members to come to the United States.

“Fort Wayne was an amazing place to grow up, a great place to raise a family,” she said. “The big thing about Fort Wayne is the values I learned.”

While growing up here, she worked with the Sangham Indian Cultural Association.

Adat-Lopez helped build floats for the Three River Festival parade and learned Indian dances and songs for cultural events.

“We at Sangam couldn't be more proud of Rehana and are so extremely thankful for her exceptional service to the community and the city,” Sangam President Giselle Bose said through email.

The organization wrote a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb recommending Adat-Lopez for the vacant judge's seat based on her community work and involvement.

Rose Pirani, who has known the Adat family for decades, said they were involved in the community and their church, not just the Indian community. Adat-Lopez also tutored, and she was a role model for Pirani's daughter.

“I remember Rehana was quite smart and the one who would do anything you would ask,” Pirani said. And since moving away, Adat-Lopez always makes time for friends visiting her area.

Adat-Lopez said her mother emphasized education and her parents instilled the values of working hard and giving.

“If people didn't give back to the community, we wouldn't be where we are,” she said.

For vacations, her family traveled by car to historically significant places, such as Philadelphia, home of the Liberty Bell. When extended family would visit from overseas, her father would plan vacations to share U.S. history with them, too.

“My parents are a huge inspiration to me,” she said. “We are the American Dream.”

During her senior year in high school, Adat-Lopez received an internship at Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., working in the legal department.

Influences

Adat-Lopez already knew she wanted to make a living by helping people. Although she had considered becoming an attorney, the internship was what led her to pursue a law degree.

“It really did prepare me for the career I have,” she said. “When I started working there, they pushed me in that direction. They always gave me good advice.”

Adat-Lopez was exposed to a lot of ideas. “It was a group of very talented attorneys that came from different backgrounds,” she said.

C. Elisia Frazier was the first female minority attorney Adat-Lopez met. “It definitely made an impact,” Adat-Lopez said.

One of her mentors was Jon Myers, who would go into private practice and now also chairs the Whitley County Republican Party. After Adat-Lopez's father suffered a stroke when she finished law school, Myers helped her find work in Fort Wayne to be closer to her parents.

He remembers her as being very bright and hardworking, as well as good at reading people.

“She had all the ingredients to be a great lawyer and great judge,” Myers said. “She just needed a little advice to get there.”

He added, “People don't realize that to be a judge, you really have to work hard at it, and she'll do that.”

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine also wrote a letter of recommendation to Gov. Eric Holcomb for Adat-Lopez to fill the seat last held by Lake County Superior Court Judge Diane Ross Boswell, who died Oct. 19.

With Adat-Lopez, diversity in different aspects of her life, strong ties to communities and background in with family law, “There was no question that she was the right person for the governor to select,” Shine said.

Shine was also impressed with her being named a Distinguished Barrister in November by Indiana Lawyer magazine.

New role begins

“I have a whole second stage to my career now, which is going to be awesome,” she said, referring to her new role as a judge.

Though Adat-Lopez has done a lot with family and juvenile law, her court will oversee civil cases. She has considerable experience in that area as a private attorney handling lawsuits and other noncriminal matters.

“My success is a conglomeration of my experiences,” Adat-Lopez said.

She now lives in Lake County with her husband, Steve Lopez, a police officer in Illinois, and their sons, Aiden, 11, and Tristan, 7. Her parents have moved to northwest Indiana, too.

“I find 'the Region' to be much more diverse,” she said. That area offers almost everything, including various cultures and types of legal cases, she added.

Chicago's closeness means a lot of attorneys in northwest Indiana also practice there and bring ideas and different types of cases. “There's a lot more perspective,” she said.

“I do love the Region, but I also love Fort Wayne,” she said. “I really enjoyed practicing in the Fort Wayne area, and I met lots of wonderful attorneys.”

