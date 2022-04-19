Man gets 49 years for molesting boy

A man who was 12 years old when he fatally shot a prominent community activist is going back to prison – this time for molesting a young boy.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Jamone Williams on Monday to 49 years in prison on two counts of child molesting. A jury found Williams guilty of those offenses in January.

Williams, 36, was charged two years ago after a 9-year-old boy told investigators he was raped. In September 2020, prosecutors added a second, more serious molesting charge – punishable by up to 40 years in prison – after the boy told investigators a few months earlier about another encounter with Williams.

The abuse of the boy happened at least three times between July 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2019, a probable cause affidavit said.

When he was 12, Williams was charged with murder in the November 1998 shooting death of Prince Chapman on Chute Street but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

The 64-year-old Chapman, who did charity work, mentored young fathers and coached youth sports, was gunned down less than a block from an auto shop he owned more than 40 years.

Police at the time said a motive for the killing might have been a dare.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered Williams in 2000 to serve 25 years of a 40-year sentence in prison. He served about half that because of state rules that then allowed prisoners to carve significant time from their sentences for education and good behavior.

Williams was released in 2012.

jchapman@jg.net