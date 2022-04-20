Attempted-murder trial opens; self-defense argued

The trial of Nicholas C. Mitchell, 24, in the attempted murder of his then-fiancée, Shana Davis, began Wednesday morning.

In opening statements, the prosecution and defense agreed the couple had an argument on July 25 after she returned home from Chicago, and that it ended up outside.

After the two argued outside their home in the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive in Fort Wayne, he shot her with a .45-caliber handgun. The four shots brought neighbors outside.

The prosecution said that Mitchell shot Davis during an argument where he accused her of cheating. He called 911 and admitted to shooting her, and later admitted to shooting her to officers who responded.

The defense said that Mitchell shot her after she beat his car with an object and then turned and went after him. The defense said Mitchell did it in self-defense in the heat of the moment without thinking.

After surgery, Davis spent 20 days in the hospital because of the gunshot wounds to her right hip, forearm, shoulder and upper abdomen.

The trial is expected to last through Thursday.

jwolf@jg.net