Teen to be tried in adult court

At least one of two juveniles charged in the April 6 shooting homicide in a church parking lot will be tried as an adult.

Swar Hit, 16, of the 3500 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne, was waived to adult jurisdiction Tuesday. He's charged with murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

For the 15-year-old involved, the Allen County prosecutor's office filed a petition Monday to adjudge delinquency and on Tuesday filed a motion to waive the juvenile into adult court.

The boy has an initial hearing today. There's no date set for the decision.

Surveillance video from New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, shows that the 15-year-old shot Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, the probable cause affidavit said.

The death allegedly happened during a deal for disposable electronic smoking devices around 7:45 p.m. while services were happening in the church. A passing driver called police about 7:48 p.m., telling them someone was lying on the ground next to a gray BMW.

A friend of Borror's told police they were on a Facetime call from 7:11 to 7:39 p.m. The person told police that Borror was there to sell a kid nicotine vapes, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson.

When Borror reached the church, he turned off his phone's camera and put the device in his pocket. The friend told police he could hear people talking, then a thump and gunshots.

The church video showed the person with Hit wearing a neon green hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up over his head while Hit carried a backpack. Later, Borror and Hit fought over the backpack, and disposable electronic cigarettes spilled from it. When Hit walked toward Borror, the juvenile in the neon hoodie shot Borror.

The juveniles ran off, the one identified as Hit carrying the backpack. Surveillance cameras followed much of their movements to the home of the 15-year-old boy's cousin. Hit later called 911 and said he wanted to talk to police about the homicide. The 15-year-old and his cousin were already being questioned.

When Hit talked with police, he said he didn't know the 15-year-old had a gun until they left his house. Both boys told police the other one did the shooting.

At the cousin's house, the 15-year-old gave Hit two packs of disposable electronic cigarettes and kept six for himself.

The disposable e-cigarettes are less expensive than those that use cartridges, such as Juul, according to multiple internet sources. The devices are known by nicknames such as “nic stick” or “chromosome.”

Disposable cigarettes are often in the fruit flavors that the Food and Drug Administration banned for reusable vaping products, according to truthinitiative.org, an anti-tobacco and anti-nicotine website.

The companies were able to sell these flavors because they used synthetic nicotine, and until March 11, the FDA had jurisdiction only over tobacco products.

On that date, President Joe Biden signed legislation that Congress passed to give the FDA the power to regulate synthetic nicotine.

If the 15-year-old is waived from juvenile court, the crimes he'd be charged with as an adult would be murder, felony murder, attempted armed robbery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the petition to adjudge delinquency.

A felony murder charge differs from a murder charge because the alleged homicide happened during a felony, and use of a firearm is usually used as a sentence enhancer rather than a formal charge.

