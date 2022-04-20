Woman, 74, charged with killing husband in sleep

A Fort Wayne woman was charged Tuesday with murder in the November death of her husband.

Susan A. Behny, 74, is accused of fatally shooting her husband, Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, in the head. A warrant for her arrest was issued Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police came to the Behny home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane after she called someone about 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 and said she thought her husband had been murdered. That person called 911.

Police found Kenneth Behny's body in his bed, across the hall from her bedroom in their home. He had a large gunshot wound to his head that appeared to be from a shotgun.

The two were having problems, according to people the Fort Wayne Police Department interviewed.

One witness said Kenneth Behny spent most of his time in the garage and that it was no secret the couple didn't have a good relationship, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A woman at a business where Kenneth Behny was a regular said he usually came in alone every week. During conversations, he'd often tell the woman that he and his wife were having problems and if something happened to him, Susan Behny did it.

He also told the woman he volunteered so much at Franciscan Center to get out of the house and that his wife didn't want him home, the witness told police.

Susan Behny confirmed with police that nothing was stolen from their home. Police also used warrants to find out there'd been no cellphones or other electronic devices in the home during the time the homicide could've happened.

She told police that her husband went to bed about 7 p.m. Nov. 7, and she went to her bedroom about midnight and fell asleep after 2 a.m. The next morning about 10:30 a.m. when she looked down the hall, she saw his feet and assumed he fell asleep after his usual early morning routine, she said.

She later went to wake him at 1 p.m. for an appointment and saw blood on his face and a blood spatter on the wall.

During the police interview, Susan Behny spontaneously made statements about not killing her husband or hiring someone to kill him, according to court records. Police also observed that she was very calm and noted that wasn't usual behavior for someone who lost a long-time husband.

She also told police she heard a noise during the night and believed it was Kenneth Behny's cane falling. Officers noted that the cane, which had four points of contact on the floor, was upright in his bedroom.

Police also stated in court records that the area near the sliding glass door looked staged for an entry, with a rug pulled away before a sofa was moved away from it.

On Nov. 10, police used a warrant to check Susan Behny for injuries that could come from using a shotgun. She told them a large bruise near her upper left arm was from her son helping her get out of a chair.

jwolf@jg.net