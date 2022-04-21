Trial for murder attempt begins

Both the prosecution and defense agree that Nicholas C. Mitchell shot his then-fiancée, Shana Davis, after an argument July 25.

They differed on the reason that he did it. Both sides presented opening statements Wednesday during Mitchell's trial in Allen Superior Court.

Deputy Prosecutor Haley Scribner said Mitchell, 24, accused Davis of cheating on him when she returned home from Chicago. The argument moved outside, where he shot her four times.

Defense attorney Randall J. Hammond said that after the two went outside “Shana lost it” and began beating on his car with a metal baton. She then turned to Mitchell and went at him, and he shot her in self-defense.

Mitchell is charged with two felonies, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened outside their home in the 7100 block of Chippenham Drive in Fort Wayne just before 10 p.m.

Davis had just come home from Chicago, and Mitchell made the accusations of cheating, Scribner said. After the argument moved outside to where their cars were, Mitchell stood over her with a gun and pulled the trigger, she said.

The sound of the shots brought the neighbors out, and one who is a certified nursing assistant began helping Davis. Other neighbors gave towels and shirts to help staunch the bleeding.

If not for those neighbors and the medics and police officers who gave help at the scene, Davis may have died, Scribner said.

Mitchell called 911, and during his call, he admitted to shooting Davis, she said. He also admitted it to police officers on the scene.

He shot Davis in the hip, forearm, shoulder and upper abdomen. After surgery, Davis spent 20 days in the hospital recovering, Scribner said.

In the defense's opening, Hammond said the most important evidence the jurors will hear will be testimony from Davis.

The prosecution must prove that Mitchell had the specific intent to kill when he shot Davis, and the jurors must consider his mental state.

“Did he intend to kill, or did he react,” Hammond said. “All of us have the right to self-defense, and that's what Nick did in the heat of the moment, without reflection.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Davis told police he hit her car before shooting her. Police found a bent baton in the road next to the Sig Sauer .45-caliber gun.

When police spoke to Davis on July 28, 2021, she said Mitchell stood over her, pointed a gun and used profanity when he asked her if she thought he was kidding before neighbors came out, court documents said.

There is a video of the incident where the images aren't clear, but that phrase is heard after multiple gunshots, court records said.

The trial is expected to conclude today.

Mitchell faces 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder and 21/2 to 12 years if convicted of the aggravated assault charge.

The Allen County prosecutor's office has also filed a sentence enhancement for use of a firearm in commission of an offense, which could add five to 20 years to any sentence.

