Murder trial begins in 2020 shooting of teenager

The trial of Cameron Blake Hallett in the killing of a 15-year-old boy in 2020 began this morning.

Hallett, 24, is charged with murder in the Feb. 19 shooting of Eric Ray McDonnell Jr.

In his opening statement, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told jurors that Hallett had accused McDonnell of stealing from him. There’s video showing the shooting in the alley behind the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue, and McDonnell told his friends who came to help him that Hallett shot him.

The defense told the jurors that no one witnessed Hallett being in the alley, there’s no facial recognition in the video, and there weren’t any fingerprints from Hallett in the area McDonnell was shot.

The shooting happened at 7:04 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. The video shows two people waiting for McDonnell in the alley.

McDonnell was taken to Lutheran Hospital and died shortly after doctors began treating him for at least one gunshot wound.

