Second suspect charged in area man's death

A second man has been charged in the death of a South Whitley man found in Fort Wayne.

Michael A. Barker, 41, faces counts of murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges were filed Wednesday along with a warrant for his arrest.

Anthony J. Lopez, 41, of Fort Wayne, was the first man charged in the killing of William Kintzel, 63. Lopez faces charges of murder and of felony carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.

Police found Kintzel on April 14 face down in the woods in the 2300 block of Birchwood Avenue and on the west side of the street, according to charging information. When they turned him over, they found he’d been shot multiple times.

A coroner’s report said Kintzel also had injuries around the head and face consistent with being hit with something. The death was ruled a homicide.

Kintzel had his drivers license on him and a key fob to a 2021 silver Dodge Durango on a lanyard around his neck. The Durango wasn’t at the scene.

A man who lives near the woods told police that a few days before, he heard gunshots and saw one man run out of the woods and get into a silver SUV that had another man in it. Police believe Lopez hit Kintzel before shooting him in the woods and Barker was the one in the Durango.

A nearby resident’s surveillance video from April 10 showed Kintzel driving the Durango just before the shooting, stopping to pick a man up. Kintzel drove north with Barker in the back and Lopez as a front seat passenger.

Investigators found the SUV at a tow lot, towed there on April 13 from a Dollar General store on East State Boulevard. Video from the store on April 10 shows Lopez and Barker buying bleach and Clorox wipes and cleaning it there.

They were unable to restart the car because the fob was with Kintzel, according to the probable cause affidavit. After the men walked away from the store, police could follow their movements through video surveillance in the shopping center.

Video showed Lopez throwing a Dollar General bag and his jacket into a trash bin behind a nearby business.

jwolf@jg.net