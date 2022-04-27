Woman pleads guilty in slaying

The Fort Wayne woman accused in the homicide of her 9-year-old stepson in December has pleaded guilty.

Alesha L. Miller, 30, of Fort Wayne is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison at a May 24 hearing after pleading guilty Thursday to felony aggravated battery and to two counts of felony neglect of a dependent. The state will drop a fourth felony charge of neglect, which is a higher level felony than the other neglect charges.

Miller is accused of beating Elijah Thomas Ross, her stepson, Dec. 18 with a wooden “sorority paddle,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Miller and Elijah’s mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, brought the boy to Lutheran Downtown Hospital about 1:17 a.m. Medical staffers applied life saving measures but pronounced the child dead at 2:09 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in the probable cause affidavit that he saw multiple bruises on the boy’s face, the back of his arms, his shoulders, his lower back and his buttocks. Other visible injuries included abrasions and swelling on his shoulders.

Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the county coroner, ruled the death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt-force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.

The women, who are married, originally told police they were at a company Christmas party when one of their children called about a fistfight between Elijah and an older brother. Police interviewed them separately.

Alesha said she let them fight when they got home. The older boy pushed Elijah into a bookcase, but Elijah went up to bed himself. Jenna later called down that Elijah wasn’t breathing, and Alesha performed CPR while Jenna drove to the hospital.

Jenna told police that the boys were asleep when the women got home. When police asked about the bookcase, she said she saw the older boy push her son into it.

During second interviews, Jenna Miller told police that Alesha Miller beat the boy with a wooden paddle while holding him down with her legs. After the boy went limp once, the beating stopped but restarted while the victim screamed “please stop,” she said.

When Elijah went limp a second time, they put him in the shower to revive him. While in there, he squeezed Jenna’s arm and said “Mommy” before they took him to the hospital.

A child who lived at the home told police that Alesha Miller had beat the child before.

Jenna Miller filed for divorce Feb. 24, court documents state. The couple were married in September 2017.

Jenna Miller still faces four felonies related to the death and is scheduled for a May 17 trial. She’s charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent that places the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent.

She faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years on each of the first two felonies and six months to 18 months on each of the other two.

