Man, 24, on trial for teen slaying

Cameron Blake Hallett's trial for the murder of a 15-year-old boy began Wednesday.

Hallett, 24, is accused of shooting Eric Ray McDonnell Jr. in an alley behind the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue on the night of Feb. 19, 2020.

During opening statements, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told jurors that Hallett had accused McDonnell of stealing from him before that day.

McDonnell was ambushed by Hallett and another male in the alley. The jury will see surveillance video of the attack, Chaille said. McDonnell was in the alley to sell a vape cartridge of THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana.

The sale was set up with someone McDonnell was talking to online, Chaille said. Before McDonnell started heading back out of the alley, jurors will see the two figures on the video hiding to prepare for an attack.

After they jump McDonnell and knock him down, Hallett hits him in the back of the head with a shopping bag, Chaille said. Then the video shows a gun discharge coming from the bag. Police found two cartridges from the gun there.

After being shot, McDonnell called a friend who lived nearby and who'd heard the shot. That friend and another witness told police that McDonnell was repeating to them, “Blako shot me.” Blako is a nickname for Hallett based on his middle name, and Hallett told police that his Instagram page is “boy blako,” Chaille said.

McDonnell was taken to Lutheran Hospital and died shortly after doctors began treating him. “Almost through the last breath he took, he told his friends – and through them, us – who killed him,” Chaille said.

Police searching Hallett's home found a gun slide on top of the refrigerator. Officers also found a video surveillance system that had Feb. 19, 2020, deleted, Chaille said.

However, there was video of inside the home that showed Hallett with a gun, and there's video showing Hallett returning home at 7:30 p.m. in the same clothes that the shooter in the video wore, he added.

On Feb. 21, 2020, when police stopped Hallett for a traffic violation, they found the gun's barrel in his underwear and other parts of a gun in a plastic bag.

After Hallett's arrest, he told his girlfriend during a phone conversation while in jail that he messed up and “can you believe what I did,” Chaille said. The girlfriend also turned over letters he wrote from jail telling her what to say and not to cooperate.

In the defense's opening statement, Lierin Rossman told jurors that there's no evidence that Hallett was in the alley.

“No one can come in here and say they saw Cameron there,” she said. Although the one witness heard the shots, he never saw Hallett.

McDonnell also told that friend to take his cellphone and the cash on him. That friend did and lied to the police about it at first.

The video of the alley has no facial recognition of Hallett, she said. Witnesses will say the deleted video from his home isn't definitely from Feb. 19, 2020. And jurors won't hear there are fingerprints in the alley from Hallett.

She also said Hallett is a loving friend and family member, and a father of a child with his girlfriend.

The trial is scheduled to last through Friday.

