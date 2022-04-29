Ex-principal pleads guilty to having sex with student

A former New Haven Middle School principal faces up to six years behind bars after admitting he had sex with a student.

Peter A. Downey, 58, pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen Superior Court to two counts of child seduction. He admitted having sex with and fondling a teenage girl in May 2009 when he was principal of New Haven Middle School and she was a high school student.

A plea agreement calls for Downey to receive up to three years in prison on each count, to be served back to back, when he is sentenced May 27. Two other counts of child seduction involving the same girl will be dismissed if Judge Steven Godfrey accepts the plea deal.

The relationship started in 2008 when Downey kissed the girl just after her 16th birthday, court records state. The girl was a high school student, but she worked for Downey as she completed an externship for school credit.

The two had sex at various Fort Wayne hotels, his home, his mother's home and the old New Haven Middle School, which has since been razed, court records said. Evidence also shows the two stayed at the Columbia Club hotel in Indianapolis overnight when the girl was a minor, court records said.

The girl became pregnant when she was 17, and Downey took her to a Planned Parenthood office in Chicago to get an abortion. Medical records from Planned Parenthood include Downey's name and phone number, court records said.

The relationship continued until February 2013. The girl didn't tell anyone about the relationship until she was in college.

Downey was promoted from assistant principal to principal at the middle school in 2008. He resigned as principal in 2012.

jchapman@jg.net