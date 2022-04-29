Guilty verdict reached in death

It took a jury about 30 minutes Thursday to find Cameron Blake Hallett guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Eric Ray McDonnell Jr.

Hallett, 24, appeared emotionless when Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull read the jury's verdict.

He continued to show no emotion as the jury left to deliberate on a sentence enhancement for using a gun while committing a felony. And he remained quiet when they returned in about 10 minutes with a second guilty verdict.

Hallett's attorney, Ryan Gardner, said afterward that they plan to file an appeal.

There were tears from some of Hallett's family and friends – and some of McDonnell's family and friends.

Members of McDonnell's family agreed that the verdict gave a sense of closure but declined to make a formal statement.

Gardner said Hallett's family also wouldn't want to make a statement.

Hallett shot McDonnell in the alley behind the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Tom Chaille, Allen County deputy prosecutor, said in his opening statement Wednesday that Hallett had previously accused the 15-year-old of stealing from him.

McDonnell had been in the alley selling a vape cartridge that contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Surveillance video of the alley showed that Hallett and another male hid during the transaction to ambush McDonnell as exited the alley. The video also showed Hallett hitting the teen in the head with a shopping bag that contained the gun he shot McDonnell with.

McDonnell told friends who arrived after the shooting, “Blako shot me.” He died in the hospital while doctors tried to save him. Chaille told the jurors that Blako was a nickname for Hallett based on his middle name.

The prosecution's evidence included additional videotape from the place Hallett lived, a phone call from jail in which he seemed to admit making a mistake and letters from jail to the mother of his child. The letters directed her to on what to say and told her not to cooperate.

Defense attorney Lierin Rossman told jurors Wednesday that there was nothing directly implicating Hallett at the scene. The video had no facial recognition, there were no direct witnesses and Hallett's fingerprints were not found at the scene.

Hallett's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 8. It will be an argued sentencing, and each side requested an hour from Gull on Wednesday. Hallett faces a sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder charge and a potential added five to 20 years for the firearm enhancement.

