Man takes plea deal in reckless homicide

A man who ran a red light, killing another driver and seriously injuring four passengers in the second vehicle almost a year ago, will spend five years behind bars if a judge accepts a plea agreement.

Ember Lynn Wilsford, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen Superior Court to reckless homicide and four counts of criminal recklessness.

A plea agreement calls for Wilsford to be sentenced to nine years, with five years behind bars and four years suspended, when he is sentenced May 27. Judge David Zent will decide whether to accept the plea deal.

Wilsford drove his 2017 Jeep Patriot through a red light on Reed Road at East State Boulevard about 9:30 a.m. June 12, colliding with a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. Firefighters had to extricate him from his vehicle, court documents said.

The other driver, Zachary Stewart, 31, died at the scene. His four passengers, three of them children ages 1, 3 and 10, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The event-data recorder in Wilsford's vehicle indicated he was going 86 mph in a 30 mph zone and didn't begin to brake until 1.2 seconds before the crash.

