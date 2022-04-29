Man to serve 5 years behind bars in fatal crash

Dean F. Hazelett was sentenced to five years in prison and one on probation on Friday as the result of a crash that killed a motorcyclist nearly two years ago.

Hazelett had pleaded guilty to felony reckless homicide on March 18 for the death of 27-year-old James K. Markey. The plea agreement had a six-year cap for the sentence with each side arguing the prison time.

Hazelett hit Markey on his motorcycle about 7 p.m. on May 25, 2020, at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue.

Markey was driving east on Spring while Hazelett was going west. Hazelett also had a blood alcohol level of 0.154%, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to court records.

jwolf@jg.net