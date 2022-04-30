80 years given for murder at gas station

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for murder committed during a September 2020 shooting at a convenience store.

The jury had found Darryl A. Davis, 40, guilty March 17 of murder and of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The jurors also said the prosecution proved that Davis committed the murder of Stephon D. Holland, 22, with a gun, which meant a sentence enhancement.

Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull on Friday sentenced Davis to 60 years for the murder and 20 years with the enhancement. She also sentenced him to 12 years for the gun possession charge, but that will be served concurrently with the murder charge.

Gull agreed with defense attorney Greg Fumarolo that Davis had been respectful to court personnel, the court process and everyone involved. However, she called the shooting “pretty cold blooded.”

The murder happened after Davis and three friends went to the Quick Stop store on East State Boulevard to confront Holland about 1:34 a.m. Video surveillance recorded punches thrown and a hand coming out of the group of four and shooting Holland once in the chest.

Davis had recently been released on parole after serving 17 years of a 35-year prison sentence for robbery in the late 1990s.

During the victim statements, Holland's brother, Randy Holland, said through tears that his kids will never know their uncle because of Davis.

“He not only stole a son, he stole an uncle and he stole a brother,” he said.

His sister, Keyonna Holland, said that after her brother died, she had to put her military career on hold to help with the family and their mother, who has trouble remembering things now and took the death hard. She also spoke through tears.

Davis declined to make a statement to the court.

Afterward, Keyonna Holland said the sentencing brought “no closure, but justice.” Randy Holland said the justice happened to Davis and not the family.

Lindsey Barton, the Hollands' mother said, “It's not going to bring him back. It's not going to make us feel better.”

