Man gets 150 years for 3 killings

For a shooting and fire that left three bodies in its wake, J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33, received a 150-year prison sentence Friday.

He told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull authorities charged the wrong guy.

On April 1, a jury found Ramirez guilty of murder, felony murder and arson for events that happened April 10, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive in Fort Wayne.

During a fight, Ramirez shot Marcos I. Casares, 37, eight times with a gun he took from Casares, according to court records. Afterward, Ramirez cleaned up the scene and set fire to a blanket to burn down the house, although he knew two men were unconscious in it.

Ramariez's murder conviction was for Casares' homicide, and the felony murder conviction was for the death of Kyle Gregory Call, 32. Call had been drinking at the house and had also gotten into fight with Ramirez. After the fight, he left the main room and was sleeping when the house burned.

The other man in the house, Doak Stanley McBride, 51, was asleep on the couch in the room where Ramirez lit the blanket and used it to set a love seat on fire. An autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation and suffocation in McBride's lungs but also a lethal amount of alcohol in his body, court records said.

After starting the fire, Ramirez had a man he was with drive to a hidden area and burned the man's car. He told the man to report it stolen.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull cited Ramirez's juvenile and adult criminal records aggravators in considering the sentence, which is all prison time and no probation.

“I do find the nature and circumstances of the crimes that you committed particularly egregious,” Gull said. She set 65 years for the murder and 20 years from a sentence enhancement, which came from Ramirez using a gun in the crime.

Gull also sentenced Ramirez to 65 years for the felony murder, but her sentencings didn't include the felony charge of arson resulting in serious bodily injury because it was redundant to the other charges.

Before Gull gave the sentencings, family members of Casares and Call gave victim statements to the court, all five with tears in their eyes.

Ildefonso Casares, the father of Marcos Casares, paused awhile before reading his statement, looking up and with tears in his eyes and apparently looking for strength. He talked about how the death affected the whole family and how many still cry two years later.

“My wife has not been the same,” he said. “I lost her when I lost my son.”

Casares' girlfriend, Gina Vargas, said to Ramirez during her statement, “the look on your face shows not a care in the world.”

Sharon Call, Kyle's mother, said, “I struggle with that every day. He's dead. He's not with us anymore.”His sister Kristin Call, talked about how Kyle went from “is” to “was” and said, “his death was unnecessary.”

Ramirez watched the survivors closely as they spoke about the pain they felt after their loss, but he showed no apparent emotions behind his facial mask during it all.

His response in a statement to the court was they charged the wrong person and he was innocent. At the end of the hearing, he told the court he planned to file an appeal.

