Man receives 5-year term in crash death

Dean F. Hazelett was sentenced Friday to five years in prison and one year on probation for a crash that killed a motorcyclist almost two years ago.

Hazelett had pleaded guilty to felony reckless homicide March 18 for the death of James K. Markey. The plea agreement had a six-year cap for the sentence.

Markey's family and friends sat in the gallery wearing black T-shirts with a photo of the dead man on the front and the dates of his birth and death on the back.

“He was just 27,” said his fiancée, Marisha Hoskin, during the victim statements.

“I just miss him every day,” Hoskin said. “I will never be able to marry him now.

“We were living together and trying to buy a home. We wanted to have a family. I lost all that.”

Markey's aunt Tammie Mashburn read a statement from his sister, April Markey, who was there but found it difficult to speak.

The sister was asked by police at the accident site at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue what her brother's name was and if she was sure it was him, according to her written statement. Because of COVID restrictions, she was able to see him at the hospital for only 10 minutes to identify the body. He had died at the hospital.

Hazelett, in his statement to the court, said. “I apologize to everybody.”

He repeated apologies a few times.

Hazelett hit Markey about 7 p.m. on May 25, 2020. Hazelett was driving west on Spring when he turned his car in front of Markey's motorcycle, which was eastbound, according to court records.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Jonathan Cutler testified Friday that evidence showed Markey was traveling at a reasonable speed.

In exchange for Hazelett's plea to felony reckless homicide, the prosecution dropped a felony charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Hazelett had a blood alcohol level of 0.154% that night when police tested him just after 9 p.m., according to court records. That's almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

He told police that he started drinking about 2:30 p.m. and had a small pitcher of beer and two to three shots of alcohol at Showgirl I. Hazelett also told police he wasn't sure when he stopped drinking, according to court records.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred asked during the hearing that Hazelett be sentenced to all six years in prison.

Allen County Superior Judge David Zent said before the sentencing, “These cases are always incredibly difficult” because the accused didn't have intent and didn't commit murder, but those facts don't make the death easier for the survivors.

Zent also called it “very rare” in a case like this that the defendant didn't have prior offenses.

Mildred said after the hearing that the work of the police and the help of the community – the witnesses who stopped after this accident – are the reason for successful prosecutions in crimes.

