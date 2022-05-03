Arrest warrant issued in December hit-and-run crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Fort Wayne man accused of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 90-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Trayvion R. Mosby, 28, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and misdemeanor knowing or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

The felony carries a sentence of 1 1/2 years to nine years.

Court documents filed Friday do not list a bond amount for Mosby, and he wasn’t in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

He’s accused of hitting Ruth Ann Beyer about 12:49 a.m. while she was walking near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Chinchilla Lane in Fort Wayne.

Mosby was driving a black 2013 Dodge Avenger that he later abandoned in a parking lot at an apartment complex, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Lt. Tony Maze.

Police officers were already on their way to the scene because of a crash between Beyer and a man, court records state. She left her vehicle to talk with the man from the first crash and was on her way back to her vehicle when she was hit.

The man from the first crash and someone he was talking with heard a loud boom and realized Beyer had been hit, the probable cause affidavit said. Another witness driving south on South Anthony saw a dark vehicle strike Beyer, sending her into the air before she fell in the road. A fourth witness heard the crash and saw a dark vehicle turn around and go south on South Anthony.

Police later found the 2013 Avenger after a call Dec. 26 about a suspicious vehicle. The officers found evidence, including a damaged windshield, consistent with the Dodge hitting a pedestrian. After removing the vehicle’s internal sensors, including the airbag sensor, investigators concluded there’s no evidence the driver applied the brakes in an emergency manner before the vehicle struck Beyer, according to court documents.

People who know Mosby have told police he could have returned to Lancaster, California.

